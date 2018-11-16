Twin manatees returned to Florida Keys waters

ADDS NO SALES RESTRICTIONS- In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, marine mammal experts attach satellite tracking transmitters to twin juvenile manatees Millennium, left, and Falcon, right, before their release Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Key Largo, Fla. Both manatees were rescued by the Florida Keys-based Dolphin Research Center in October 2016 after their mother, Bonnie, was accidentally killed by a boat strike. Weighing about 100 pounds each, they were transferred to the Miami Seaquarium and subsequently sent to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for rehabilitation. They weighed 600 pounds each before being released Thursday. Florida Keys News Bureau via AP Bob Care