Frontier adds Louisville to Orlando nonstop flight

Frontier Airlines has started offering a nonstop flight from Louisville, Kentucky to Orlando, Florida.
A statement from Louisville International Airport on Thursday says the flights to Orlando International Airport will be offered three times a week: Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
It's the third nonstop flight added by Frontier at the Louisville airport this year. The airline added nonstop flights to Denver in May and to Austin in August.
Two other airlines offer low-fare flights from Louisville to Orlando: Southwest and Allegiant.
Comments