A Florida woman was sick of drivers ignoring school bus stop signs. Justice was sweet.

Pasco County’s Monica Douglas was fed up watching drivers ignoring the flashing lights of a stopped school bus on a busy Florida intersection so she did something timely: She took to social media.
On Nov. 1, Douglas recorded cars whizzing by a school bus that stopped to let students off near U.S. 19 in Port Richey. Florida law says motorists have to stop when a school bus stops and sticks its signs out and flashes its lights. More than 1,000 people viewed her video clip on Facebook.
“We are going to keep going and we’re going to keep it up until something gets done,” Douglas posted in her share text. “It is tragic. Something needs to be done.”
Now, some drivers will get the message.
After a frustrated Douglas posted her video she sent it off to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and urged them to step up patrols. She also sent it to several media outlets, including ABC Action News.
In several videos, drivers are seen passing a stopped bus with its stop sign extended out, not far from a shopping mall, ABC reported.
The attention worked. Pasco deputies responded and pulled over and ticketed numerous drivers.
Still filming, Douglas shouted, “Thank you Pasco Sheriff’s officer! We appreciate you so very much!” Fox 13 reported.
On Friday, Douglas shared a message directed at the Pasco Sheriff’s Department and to drivers who might still need a reminder:
“Thank you so much to the sheriff’s Department for coming out and sitting at the bus stop,” she wrote. ”We greatly appreciate it. Guess you guys will stop for now on, won’t you?”
