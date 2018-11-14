Terrorist groups call it ‘mother of Satan.’ Cops say they found it in a Florida home

An anonymous tip led investigators to find a dangerous, explosive material that terrorist groups refer to as “mother of Satan” in a Volusia County home.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives went to a home in Lake Helen to assist local police investigate a tip about possible explosives in the home.
What they found was something terrorist group Al-Qaida refers to as the “mother of Satan,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a news conference.
“It has been used in terror attacks all over the world,” Chitwood said, adding it was used in London, Paris and by the “Shoe Bomber.”
Investigators went into the home at 292 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lake Helen and found jars with triacetone triperoxide (TATP), a highly volatile, explosive, white crystal powder, according to the sheriff’s office.
Living in the home was 37-year-old Jared E. Coburn. He told investigators he was using the powder to make homemade fireworks, according to deputies.
“He tried to explain to us that he was making his own version of a firework,” Lake Helen Police Chief Mike Walker said, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office detailing the incident.
Coburn was taken into custody and faces charges of manufacturing an explosive device. Additional charges are possible, according to the sheriff’s office, pending the ongoing investigation.
According to the sheriff’s office, a search warrant was signed by a judge Tuesday night so investigators could search the home for other explosive materials.
The triacetone triperoxide was to be detonated underground in a field near the address in a “safe manner.” Just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office tweeted “If you heard a boom in Lake Helen, that was us detonating one of the items. All good.”
In a news conference with reporters Tuesday, Sheriff Chitwood said his office’s priority was to defuse the situation without injuries.
“Everybody’s here because everybody understands how volatile this stuff is,” Chitwood said.
It’s made from household chemicals, he explained.
Walker said in the news conference his department has dealt in the past with Coburn, who he said packs parachutes for a living, but not for anything more serious than traffic incidents.
Two of Coburn’s family members also lived in the home but investigators do not believe they knew what Coburn was doing, Walker said.
It’s unclear to investigators how long Coburn has been making devices.
Chitwood said Coburn is “highly intelligent” and savvy and that he is “able to produce this to have not blown himself up or anything else up accidentally.”
Police praised the anonymous tip that led them to the home.
“This just goes to show that these anonymous tips really help us out when it comes to protecting the general public,” VCSO Bomb Squad Lt. Lou Marino said. “If we wouldn’t have gotten that tip, who would have known if we would’ve ever found out.
“Or it may have been after the fact, a very volatile situation would have taken place and somebody could’ve gotten hurt or, God forbid, killed. So we’re very grateful for that anonymous tip.”
Comments