Flooding threat continues along northern Gulf Coast

Rain and the threat of flooding continue across the northern Gulf Coast.
Forecasters say unofficial rainfall totals show parts of Alabama received as much as 3.5 inches (9 centimeters) of precipitation Monday, and it's still raining.
Temperatures are supposed to fall through the day Tuesday, making conditions feel even worse. A flood watch extends from southern Alabama into the western Florida Panhandle and southwestern Georgia.
Rains are drenching areas including both coastal and inland communities where people are trying to recover from Hurricane Michael. The Panama City News Herald reports the first shipment of federal mobile homes meant to serve as temporary homes arrives this weekend.
The storms are pushing eastward, and the National Weather Service says north Georgia could receive another 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain.
