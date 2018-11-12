Modern Stone Age policing in Pasco County as ‘Fred Flintstone’ gets pulled over

Pasco County had a modern Stone Age moment back on Nov. 4 when barefoot driver Fred Flintsone got stopped for speeding.
According to Pasco County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, a Wesley Chapel man, Don Swartz, was pulled over for speeding inside a residential complex in the Meadow “Bedrock” Pointe Subdivision. He was dressed as Fred Flintstone and his car was transformed into the cartoon’s “footmobile.”
“Mr. Flinstone was issued a citation for speed and became unruly and had to be detained,” the department joked, adding that “the vehicle, which is now part of the PSO fleet.”
“After further investigation, Mr. Flinstone was issued a Notice To Appear and released. This is what Intelligence-led Policing looked like in the stone age...A very special thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Don and Trina Swartz for being such great sports... Yabba Dabba Doo!”
