Fort Myers man wins Keys Bridge 10K run

A southwest Florida competitor has won the overall men's 10k title Saturday at the Key Largo Bridge Run/Walk in the Florida Keys.
Brian Edwards, 32, of Fort Myers, posted a time of 43 minutes and 58 seconds.
Summerland Key, Florida, resident Rosanna Mullen, 33, won the women's division in 47:43.
Runner-up in the men's 10k division was Jose Martinez, 28, of Homestead, Florida, at 44:47, while Key Largo's Melissa O'Keeffe, 43, placed second in women's at 50:30.
Colin Chivers, 14, of Davenport, Florida, posted a time of 21:01 for first place in the overall men's 5k division. Miami's Carolina Jaramillo, 33, won women's with a time of 22:34.
Organizers said the event attracted 560 runners from 17 states.
The 2019 event is set for Saturday, Nov. 9.
