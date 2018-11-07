‘Cleaned out:’ Miami’s famed King of Diamonds strip club has been shut down

Stick a fork in the King of Diamonds. The infamous Miami strip club is done, as first reported by The Miami New Times.
The celebrity magnet (and where Blac Chyna got her start) was sued for foreclosure last August, and now, according to court documents obtained by The Miami Herald, the poles are coming down.
The last social media post promoting the club’s activities is from Oct. 17.
The following day, King of Diamonds was ordered to pay the court-appointed bankruptcy receiver Kenneth A. Welt a lump sum of $305,000, plus additional payments of $85,000 the first of every month thereafter.
But the club didn’t pay; an issuance of writ of possession was filed on Nov. 1 and the tenants at the venue at 17800 Ipco Road in Miami were ordered evicted.
On Monday, Welt and his lawyer Glenn Moses, together with the Miami-Dade police department, served notice on the nightclub and changed the locks.
It was apparently a depressing sight.
“Much of the inside was already empty,” Moses told New Times. “The sound systems were gone; the liquor cabinet had been cleaned out. The lights are on outside, but there’s nothing really happening inside.”
The club was first shut down by the court last month due to life safety and fire code violations. Now KOD is no longer. It’s unclear who the next tenant will be.
