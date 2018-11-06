Half-naked Florida man caught on surveillance battling with a crocodile. The croc won.

Apparently a Florida man thought he might fare better in a battle against a crocodile if he wasn’t weighed down by his clothes and his footwear.
How else to explain an only-in-Florida incident that happened Tuesday morning at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park?
According to police, Brandon Keith Hatfield, 23, broke into the farm — fully dressed — and was seen on surveillance video “tight walking on a fence” that surrounds an enclosure that holds three crocodiles, First Coast News reported.
On a seemingly unrelated note, police received a call at 7 a.m. about a bloodied man in his boxers seen crawling in a woman’s yard. When they found Hatfield he told them he was bitten by a crocodile.
Soon after, officers realized Hatfield matched the look of a man they had seen on a surveillance video after Alligator Farm reported someone had broken into the compound and left behind some clothes in the zoo’s Nile Crocodile exhibit.
KTBV 7 reports that zookeepers found blood and discarded clothes near the pond. Among the castoffs: you guessed it, a single Crocs shoe.
Police arrested Hatfield at the hospital where he was being treated for what may be bite wounds to his lower extremities.
According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Hatfield is charged with burglary, damaging property and criminal mischief and two counts of violating probation on previous drug possession and theft charges.
