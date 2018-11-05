Miami Herald file
Miami Herald file

Florida

‘We’re not even white!’ Burger King drive-thru worker fired after racist rant in Miami

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

November 05, 2018 05:03 PM

A Burger King drive-thru worker lost her job earlier this month after a racist rant against two customers that was all caught on video.

Cellphone video taken from inside a car shows the female black staffer going off on two customers who are apparently asking for a refund over a hygiene issue stemming from an employee touching their food after she touched her cellphone.

The clip was posted last week on the Only in Dade Facebook page, but a Burger King spokeswoman told The Miami Herald Monday that the confrontation occurred Oct. 3 at the 163rd Street location in North Miami Beach.



The video starts out with the worker yelling, “Put it on Snapchat b---h! F--k you! You white piece of s--t!”

A man, the driver, answers, “We’re not even white, we’re Hispanic.”

The passenger, a woman who is the person filming, yells back, “Get it right!”

The drive-thru window then closes momentarily.

Then suddenly it’s open again, and you hear the worker yelling again about the “fat b--ch” getting her money back.

The passenger yells back: “I don’t care! You know what? At least I’m not working at Burger King.”

To that, the worker answers: “I have two parents. I go to school. This job, the money I make is to blow up so it don’t matter!”

A baby cries in the background and the driver tries to mollify the escalating situation.

“We’re asking for a refund because your manager was touching her cellphone. It has nothing to do with you.”

A woman next to the worker is handling receipts and looks stressed.

“Are you threatening to kill me?” the passenger says.

“Did you hear me say that? Post it you b---h,” says the employee.

The video then mercifully ends.

“The actions of this team member do not reflect the values of the Burger King brand,” a spokeswoman for the fast food chain told The Miami Herald. “We have a zero tolerance policy for this type of behavior, and the individual is no longer with the company.”

In September, a Taco Bell drive thru worker in Hialeah was fired for refusing to speak English to patrons.

