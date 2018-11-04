Survey will decide how much sand lost to Hurricane Michael

Coastal engineers next week will conduct a survey of Panama City beach to figure out how much sand was lost when Hurricane Michael roared ashore.
A preliminary estimate is that the storm siphoned off more than 1 million cubic yards (964,000 cubic meters) of sand from Panama City Beach shores. That's about the carrying capacity of between 60,000 and 130,000 dump trucks.
The Panama City News Herald reports that officials are still not sure of the total impact.
Authorities say beach erosion could have been far worse but the storm surge at Panama City Beach was not as high as in other places impacted by Michael.
Michael hit the Panhandle on Oct. 10 as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, causing numerous deaths and destruction.
