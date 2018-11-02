Florida woman stopped, talked man off ledge of Tampa bridge

A Florida woman says she relied on her gut instincts when she saw a man at the edge of the bridge over Tampa Bay and pulled over to help.
Nicola Oyola tells Fox 13 that something told her to stop as she made her way across the Howard-Franklin Bridge on Thursday afternoon. She talked the 23-year-old man off the edge, telling him that everything would be ok.
She says the man was shaking when she first started talking to him. She says she told him she "just wanted to give him a hug" and he got off the ledge.
Oyola says she asked his permission to call police and the responding officer prayed with him before taking him somewhere he could get help.
