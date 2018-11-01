3 children, 2 adults hit by vehicle at Florida school bus stop, cops say

Three children and two adults were taken to the hospital after they were struck while waiting at a school bus stop, Tampa police said Thursday.
Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan told reporters in news conference live-streamed to social media Thursday morning one of the children is in critical condition.
The five people were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop on East Bougainvillea Avenue, Dugan said. The children, he said, are students at Woodson PK-8 Leadership Academy K-8 and were waiting for the bus when the incident occurred around 8 a.m.
He estimated the children were between 6 and 12 years old.
“You look at these kids, 12 hours ago they were trick-or-treating,” Dugan said. “Now, they’re on their way to the hospital. That’s how quickly life can change for them.”
The vehicle was going eastbound on Bougainvillea Avenue “at a high rate of speed,” when it struck the children and adults, Dugan said. The driver was detained by police, but their name has not been released.
Dugan said when first responders arrived, shoes and backpacks were scattered at the scene.
While police investigated the scene, Bougainvillea Avenue was closed for hours between North 15th Street and North 18th Street, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
Two first responders were injured while responding to the incident when an ambulance was hit by another vehicle, Tampa Fire Chief Nick Lo Cicero said during the news conference.
Bay News 9 reports they were listed in stable condition.
