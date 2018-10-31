Watch a dramatic rescue of a Florida teen stuck at the bottom of a 40-foot well

An unusual 911 call came in to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in the early hours of Friday. The young man on the line tells the dispatcher that he is on the Glenwood Reserve in DeLand, Florida, on a neighbor’s property, checking out a dark, empty, old well.
His friend decided to climb down and got stuck, the caller explains.
The victim is heard in the background saying he “fell from the top” and is wedged at the bottom.
Video posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page shows the rescue in action. A caption explains that three friends were out at the well, which is 35 to 40 feet deep and only about 2 feet wide.
Volusia County Fire also responded, providing ropes and harness, and placing a helmet on the would-be adventurer’s head.
Names were not released, but in the video you can hear rescuers say the victim is 18 and his first name is Hunter.
“Nice and easy guys, he doesn’t have a lot of room,” an EMS worker is overheard saying on the scene.
She then advises Hunter that his “shoulder is about to hit something.”
At one point, the teen reportedly began to lose oxygen, which made it hard for him to follow instructions, the FB post said.
“After approximately 40 minutes — and with a group effort — the victim was pulled out to safety,” concludes the post. “Rescue provided treatment on scene for minor abrasions.”
“We’re good!” says another EMS guy after Hunter is pulled free. “Opa!”
