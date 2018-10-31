Early voting in Florida surges past 2014 totals

More than 3.4 million people in Florida have already voted, surpassing the number who voted early or by mail four years ago.
New statistics released Wednesday by the state Division of Elections show more than 1.48 million people have voted early. Additionally, more than 1.9 million people have voted by mail.
During the last midterm election nearly 3.19 million Floridians cast their ballots before Election Day. More than 6.6 million voters voted early or voted by mail in the 2016 presidential election.
So far this year more than 1.43 million Republican voters have cast ballots, compared to nearly 1.37 million Democrats. More than 592,000 voters with no party affiliation have also voted.
There are more than 13 million registered voters in Florida.
Voters are choosing a new governor and deciding a tight race for U.S. Senate.
