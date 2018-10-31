Alabama man fatally hit by tractor-trailer in Florida

Florida authorities say an Alabama man has been killed by a tractor-trailer that ran him over while he was cleaning the vehicle's undercarriage.
The Pensacola News Journal reports a Florida Highway Patrol release says 59-year-old Craig Sullivan was run over Tuesday morning by 43-year-old Anthony Mincey, of Georgia. The release says Sullivan was helping with a delivery and cleaning the underside of the parked tractor-trailer, which being unloaded at a Jay business.
It says the vehicle's shipment was removed and Mincey was told to pull the vehicle forward. It says Mincey was unaware Sullivan still was beneath the vehicle. Sullivan was hit by the tractor-trailer and airlifted to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
