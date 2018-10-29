Bombing suspect caught on video released by filmmaker Michael Moore

New footage of a rally in Melbourne for President Donald Trump, a month after his inauguration, that was released by filmmaker Michael Moore on YouTube shows alleged mailbomber Cesar Sayoc in the front row of a crowd yelling angrily at journalists.
“Who’s the AP?” one man demands of the cameramen. “Who is CNN? We want to know.”
As the camera first pans toward Sayoc —the 56-year-old Aventura man arrested Friday —the crowd chants “CNN sucks” and Sayoc shouts “bastards!” before joining in the chants. Sayoc then smiles at the woman next to him.
The footage wasn’t included in the final version of “Fahrenheit 11/9,” Moore’s recently released documentary depicting America’s reaction to the election of Trump in late 2016. The full footage, shot by two of Moore’s crew, was posted to YouTube late Sunday with a note: “Cesar Sayoc comes into view at 0:42, 1:34, 1:44 and 3:15.”
Moore also posted a still from the footage to his Instagram feed with a message. “My crew first encountered Cesar Sayoc, the mail bomber/terrorist 20 months ago,” the post begins. “Here with our footage I can show you what he had actually become — overdosed on steroids in what looks like some desperate attempt to hang on to what was left of his manhood.”
As the footage circulated Monday, Sayoc was making his first appearance in Miami federal court. He faces charges of sending homemade explosive devices to over a dozen high profile Democrats and others, including billionaire George Soros last week. Sayoc kept a hit list of more than 100 potential targets, investigators said Monday.
Sayoc also sent an explosive to the New York offices of CNN.
Sayoc’s lawyers say there is no conclusive evidence connecting their client to the case, but federal prosecutors who found Sayoc’s fingerprint on one of the devices say they are confident they found the right guy.
Sayoc is currently being held in solitary confinement in Miami. His case will likely be transferred to New York.
