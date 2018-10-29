Gunshots fired into windows of Republican Party office in Florida county, reports say

Multiple gunshots were fired into the Volusia County Republican Party offices, according to reports.
Pictures posted to the Facebook page linked to on the Volusia County Republican Party’s website showed shattered glass, holes in walls and pierced posters dangling in what was left of the windows.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported police responded Monday morning to the office located in a strip mall in the 2800 block of South Nova Road.
South Daytona Police told the Orlando Sentinel the shooting could have occurred between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning when the damage to the office was reported.
Tony Ledbetter, the chairman of Volusia County’s Republican Party, told the News-Journal he was the last person to leave the office Sunday afternoon and employees of other nearby businesses that were open later did not hear gunshots.
No one was hurt, police told WESH news.
Comments