Two Florida middle school girls planned stabbing attack on fellow students, cops say

Two Bartow Middle School girls face several charges after police say they brought knives to school Tuesday and had a plan to stab and attack other students.
In a press conference, posted to Facebook by FOX 13, Bartow Police Chief Joe Hall said the plan created by the 11- and 12-year-old female students was prevented because somebody heard something and reported it.
Hall said a student reported what they heard to a teacher, who then took that information to the school’s principal. Additional officers and Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on campus Tuesday due to the possible threat, according to Hall.
When one of the girls was reported absent from class, school officials searched for her, Hall said. She and a second female student were found in a bathroom by the assistant principal and taken to principal’s office.
According to the affidavit, the girls plotted the attack together days before and were going to wait in the bathroom during school to attack smaller students. The plan included killing at least one student, but up to 15, then themselves, the affidavit said.
Hall said the girls were found before they could carry out the attack.
The students had multiple knives, a knife sharpener and a pizza cutter hidden under their clothing, according to police.
The girls also allegedly told investigators they are “practicing Satanists,” Hall said.
Detectives found materials, including a hand-drawn map of the middle school, in a search of one of the girls’ homes. A search of one of the student’s cell phone revealed discussions of the plan on social media as well, according to the affidavit.
Both girls were removed from school. They now face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon on school property, carrying a concealed weapon and disruption of a school function, according to Hall.
The identity of the students is being withheld by the Bradenton Herald because of their ages.
“But remember, a student heard something, the student told a teacher, the teacher immediately reported that, which implemented our safety plan in this school district, which resulted in us apprehending both of these students before a single student was injured. The plan did work,” Hall said, according to FOX 13.
