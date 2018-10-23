Lottery tickets fly in Bradenton as Mega Millions drawing approaches

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to a whopping $1.6 billion, and the next drawing is hours away.
It is the largest lottery jackpot in history, surpassing a $1.586 Powerball jackpot in 2016, according to the Mega Millions website.
Historically, Floridians have done well in large jackpot drawings. Two of the five previous largest jackpots ever were claimed in part or in full by Floridians.
In Florida, the deadline to buy tickets for the Mega Millions drawing is 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, which is 15 minutes before the drawing takes place.
The odds of winning: 1 in 302.5 million, according to Associated Press.
Around 8 p.m. on Monday night in Bradenton, convenience stores and supermarkets were relatively quiet, but employees reported rushes of ticket buyers earlier in the day.
An attendant at a Circle K convenience store on Manatee Avenue West reported selling 30 tickets to one customer who said that the lines were too long at Publix.
The closest Publix had crowd control stands with “line forms here” signs posted in front of the customer service counter.
At a 7-Eleven down the road, an attendant reported selling $100 worth of tickets to a customer in one transaction.
If someone from Bradenton or Manatee does win, they will join the company of some other recently lucky locals.
A Bradenton man won a $1 million Florida Lottery prize in August, and a Palmetto woman won a $5 million prize earlier in October.
