Four Florida men celebrating bachelor party in Costa Rica killed in rafting accident, reports say

Four of five people killed in a rafting accident in Costa Rica over the weekend were from Miami, according to local news reports.
The U.S. Department of State confirmed the accident Sunday, saying four U.S. citizens “died as a result of the accident.”
“We are saddened by news of rafting accident in #CostaRica,” Heather Nauert, spokeswoman for the department, tweeted Sunday. “We extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones, and extend our gratitude to Government of Costa Rica for their support in this tragedy.”
According to the Associated Press, the men who died were identified by Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department as Ernesto Sierra, Jorge Caso, Sergio Lorenzo and Andres Dennis. A local guide, Kevin Thompson Reid, was also killed in the accident on the Naranjo River, the AP said.
The four men, celebrating a bachelor party, were part of a larger group rafting trip on Saturday when three rafts overturned, NBC6 reported. Some passengers were rescued, but the four men and the guide were pushed downstream, the station said.
Shortly after the accident, Carlos Alvarado, the president of Costa Rica, tweeted about the accident.
“I express my deep dismay at the accident that occurred this afternoon on the Naranjo River in Quepos,” he said.
