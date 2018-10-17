MSD students and parents get a visit from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in Coral Springs.

Panama City residents set up a table to offer food to their neighbors outside a house that was damaged by Hurricane Michael, which swept over Florida on October 10. The Miami Beach Police Department posted this footage on October 15.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, recused a dog from a local canal at SW 232 St and 97 Ave. The dog tugged on the heart of one of the firefighters who rescued it. He will taking the dog to nurse it back to health and try and find it’s owner.
Hurricane Michael left downed power lines, fallen trees, and debris strewn across neighborhoods in Panama City Beach, Florida, after the storm spun north on Thursday, October 11. The beachfront town is about 30 miles northwest of Mexico Beach.
A woman who brought an “emotional support” squirrel on a plane in Orlando and then refused to leave the aircraft, remained defiant as she was led past disgruntled passengers forced to disembark from the Cleveland-bound flight on October 9.
Florida was bracing for Hurricane Michael on October 8 as the storm continued to barrel toward the Gulf of Mexico and was expected to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. This video shows people clearing a beach at Seaside, Florida.
A red tide that has sloshed up and down the Gulf Coast for nearly year, leaving a wake of dead sea life, murky water and stinky beaches, has now landed on the state’s most crowded shores including Miami-Dade County.
Hollywood Beach remained open as Haulover Beach in Miami-Dade was closed to swimmers citing "an abundance of caution" amid recent tests following a rare outbreak of red tide along Florida's Atlantic Coast on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub was accused by Mayor Keith London of anal bleaching. Now, she says his Domestic Violence Awareness month is like Hitler designating a day for Jews. Critics say the comment was "disgusting."
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office released video it says shows Charles Nicholas McNeil being pulled over for stealing a tractor on September 28. They say he gave the officer a false name and had a knife before the officer tried to detain him.
A 9-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault after police say the child brought a loaded gun to Lauderhill Paul Turner elementary school and pointed it at three of his classmates.
