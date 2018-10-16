Far from coast, rural counties also recovering from Michael

In this Oct. 10, 2018 photo, Shauna Benefield and Alex Edwards stand in front of their house in Marianna, Fla., which was damaged by fallen trees during Hurricane Michael. Benefield, 20, and her boyfriend, Edwards, 21, live just north of Marianna’s historic downtown in his family’s home and they didn’t stock up. After the storm cleared, Edwards found himself driving 50 miles to DeFuniak Springs to get water, food and gas. There was nowhere nearby to get any in the immediate aftermath. Brendan Farrington AP Photo