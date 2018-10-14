A tired dog was found struggling in a canal. Video shows firefighters coming to its aid.

A call came in Sunday reporting a tired dog in a Southwest Miami-Dade canal.
When Miami-Fire Rescue got to the canal at Southwest 232 Street and 97th Avenue they found what appeared to be a Rottweiler-mix struggling to stay afloat.
“They quickly went in and pulled the tired dog out,” said Lt. Kirsten Miller, a spokeswoman for the department.
Video of the rescue shows three firefighters in the water, getting the dog to shore.
The dog is then placed on a yellow tarp.
The department said the dog’s rescuer “will be taking the dog to nurse it back to health and try and find it’s owner.”
