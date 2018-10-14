Four children got stuck in a strong current. A woman is dead after trying to save them.

A woman is dead after attempting to rescue a child from a strong tidal current in St. Pete Beach on Saturday evening, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman, 36-year–old Samar Aboukhdair, was supervising her six children and two of her neighbors’ children at the south end of Pass-a-Grille Beach on Saturday.
Witnesses say they heard screaming coming from the water, where four children appeared to be stuck in a strong tidal current.
Scott Cooper was fishing off of the southwest jetty when he heard the children screaming for help, according to a Facebook post from his wife, Gretchen Ennen-Cooper. Cooper was able to reach two of the children and get them ashore with the help of other bystanders.
Aboukhdair went in after a third child and became stuck in the current herself, according to the PCSO report. One of the older children also entered the water and became stuck.
Emergency response arrived at 6:09 p.m. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue rescued Aboukhdair and the two children still in the water.
Aboukhdair was treated by paramedics at the scene and then transported to a hospital in critical but stable condition. She died early Sunday morning.
All eight children survived the incident; three sustained minor injuries.
In the event of becoming stuck in a rip current, the National Weather Service of Tampa Bay has some advice:
“Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. For maximum safety, swim near a lifeguard. Pay attention to flags and signs.
If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm. Do not exhaust yourself, and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.”
