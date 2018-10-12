Residents investigate Hurricane Michael damage in Panama City, Florida
Hurricane Michael left downed power lines, fallen trees, and debris strewn across neighborhoods in Panama City Beach, Florida, after the storm spun north on Thursday, October 11. The beachfront town is about 30 miles northwest of Mexico Beach.
A woman who brought an “emotional support” squirrel on a plane in Orlando and then refused to leave the aircraft, remained defiant as she was led past disgruntled passengers forced to disembark from the Cleveland-bound flight on October 9.
Florida was bracing for Hurricane Michael on October 8 as the storm continued to barrel toward the Gulf of Mexico and was expected to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. This video shows people clearing a beach at Seaside, Florida.
A red tide that has sloshed up and down the Gulf Coast for nearly year, leaving a wake of dead sea life, murky water and stinky beaches, has now landed on the state’s most crowded shores including Miami-Dade County.
Hollywood Beach remained open as Haulover Beach in Miami-Dade was closed to swimmers citing "an abundance of caution" amid recent tests following a rare outbreak of red tide along Florida's Atlantic Coast on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub was accused by Mayor Keith London of anal bleaching. Now, she says his Domestic Violence Awareness month is like Hitler designating a day for Jews. Critics say the comment was "disgusting."
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office released video it says shows Charles Nicholas McNeil being pulled over for stealing a tractor on September 28. They say he gave the officer a false name and had a knife before the officer tried to detain him.
A 9-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault after police say the child brought a loaded gun to Lauderhill Paul Turner elementary school and pointed it at three of his classmates.
A Miami man told police that he met two women at a club and took them home. Then one of the women forced him to have a drink at gunpoint. When he passed out, police said, the women absconded with more than $200,000 in jewelry.
A Florida Keys backcountry flats fishing guide reported a stranded Atlantic bottlenose dolphin while participating in a tournament over the weekend. National Park Service rangers and volunteers were able to push the dolphin safely out to sea.
Police K-9 Rambo chased down robbery suspect, Andre Baker, in Ocala, Florida in this video posted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on October 1, 2018. Rambo jumped a fence before biting Baker in the arm.