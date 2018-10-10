Evacuate or not? Some gamble on staying despite Michael

Dwight Williams, left, and Timothy Thomas discuss whether to evacuate their neighborhood in Panama City Beach, Fla., on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. Thomas figures he and his wife will be safe from rising ocean water since they live in a second-story apartment. Others also aren’t leaving, and a bar along the beachfront road threw a hurricane party less than 2 miles away from Thomas’ home as Michael pushed toward shore Tuesday night. Jay Reeves AP Photo