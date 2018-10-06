Florida

Dump truck driver dies after being hit by train

The Associated Press

October 06, 2018 03:01 AM

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.

Authorities say a dump trucker driver was found dead in a canal a day after being hit by a train in Florida.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that 53-year-old Oslavio Morales was found Friday morning in a rural area west of Port St. Lucie.

Florida Highway Patrol says Morales was hauling dirt over a set of tracks Thursday afternoon when a train hit the side of the truck and knocked it into the canal. The impact separated the cab from the rest of the truck. The crossing had a stop sign but no arms.

Officials say the train didn't derail. No other injuries were reported.

