Dump truck driver dies after being hit by train

Authorities say a dump trucker driver was found dead in a canal a day after being hit by a train in Florida.
Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that 53-year-old Oslavio Morales was found Friday morning in a rural area west of Port St. Lucie.
Florida Highway Patrol says Morales was hauling dirt over a set of tracks Thursday afternoon when a train hit the side of the truck and knocked it into the canal. The impact separated the cab from the rest of the truck. The crossing had a stop sign but no arms.
Officials say the train didn't derail. No other injuries were reported.
