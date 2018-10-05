Most likely to make you say ‘awww’: Therapy dogs get spot in Stoneman Douglas yearbook

One rite of passage for high school students is posing for the yearbook picture, months early, which gave you so much time to worry about how bad your picture was going to be compared to everyone else’s — which, you were sure, would be fabulous.
But here’s one group who won’t complain about their high school yearbook photos: the school’s therapy dogs.
In the immediate aftermath of the Feb. 14 Parkland massacre, the school had therapy dogs waiting for students when they returned more than a week later.
When the 2018-19 school year started, the therapy dogs were back by popular demand, Miami Herald news partner WLRN reported.
So of course, the school’s furry friends should get their place in the 2019 yearbook.
One of the Parkland school’s Class of 2019 students, who signs onto Twitter as Natasha #NeverAgain, posted a video of one of the golden-haired dogs, decked out in a bow tie, posing for his portrait.
“Including the therapy/service dogs in the yearbook is the best decision we’ve made so far, like this one dog had a bowtie and my heart,” she posted.
More than 127,000 people watched the video on Twitter and the post was retweeted nearly 1,500 times since it went up on Thursday.
Photographer Jillian Christine posted her own tweet that elicited retweets and awwws over the paws from Stoneman Douglas students . “I’m a school photographer and we got to take a service dog’s picture for the yearbook today,” she said.
Christine’s giving them something to talk about. Twitter said 275,000 people (and counting) “are talking about this” post.
