Alert issued for missing Florida 1-year-old and mom after car found abandoned, cops say

A missing child alert was issued Thursday night for a 1-year-old St. Petersburg boy who is believed to be with his mother, who is also missing after police found a car she was driving abandoned.
St. Petersburg police said 28-year-old Sydney Wyatt was staying with a friend near 78th Terrace North and 15th Street North. Wyatt borrowed a car and left with her son, Future Johnson, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Neither mother or the child have been seen since, police said.
The car Wyatt borrowed was found abandoned around 4 a.m. Thursday in Pinellas Park with the child’s car seat still inside along with several “baby items,” according to police.
A missing child alert was issued Thursday night for Future, who was last seen wearing a pink, gray, and navy blue shirt, blue shorts, and blue and green Nike shoes. Future is blonde, has blue eyes, weights about 20 pounds and is about 1-foot tall, according to the alert.
Wyatt has long, dark brown hair with the left side of her head shaved and was last seen wearing black shirt and pants. She also has the word “rusty” tattooed on her left collar bone, the word “Future” tattooed on her right collar bone and the letter “S” on her left ring finger.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts, is asked to contact 911, or the St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and the tip to TIP411.
Comments