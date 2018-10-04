Confirmed red tide in Miami-Dade, FL, closes some beaches
Hollywood Beach remained open as Haulover Beach in Miami-Dade was closed to swimmers citing "an abundance of caution" amid recent tests following a rear outbreak of red tide along Florida's Atlantic Coast on Thursday, October 4, 2018.
Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub was accused by Mayor Keith London of anal bleaching. Now, she says his Domestic Violence Awareness month is like Hitler designating a day for Jews. Critics say the comment was "disgusting."
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office released video it says shows Charles Nicholas McNeil being pulled over for stealing a tractor on September 28. They say he gave the officer a false name and had a knife before the officer tried to detain him.
A 9-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault after police say the child brought a loaded gun to Lauderhill Paul Turner elementary school and pointed it at three of his classmates.
A Florida Keys backcountry flats fishing guide reported a stranded Atlantic bottlenose dolphin while participating in a tournament over the weekend. National Park Service rangers and volunteers were able to push the dolphin safely out to sea.
A Miami man told police that he met two women at a club and took them home. Then one of the women forced him to have a drink at gunpoint. When he passed out, police said, the women absconded with more than $200,000 in jewelry.
Police K-9 Rambo chased down robbery suspect, Andre Baker, in Ocala, Florida in this video posted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on October 1, 2018. Rambo jumped a fence before biting Baker in the arm.
A zoo in Melbourne, Florida released a sea turtle into the ocean for the first time on September 24. Brevard Zoo said goodbye to the 200-pound turtle Guacamole at Cocoa Beach, helping her into her natural habit.