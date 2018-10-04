Commissioner accused of comparing mayor to Hitler

Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub was accused by Mayor Keith London of anal bleaching. Now, she says his Domestic Violence Awareness month is like Hitler designating a day for Jews. Critics say the comment was "disgusting."
Clubbers rip off man of 200k in jewelry

A Miami man told police that he met two women at a club and took them home. Then one of the women forced him to have a drink at gunpoint. When he passed out, police said, the women absconded with more than $200,000 in jewelry.

