Tractor driver hit with taser during Florida traffic stop
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office released video it says shows Charles Nicholas McNeil being pulled over for stealing a tractor on September 28. They say he gave the officer a false name and had a knife before the officer tried to detain him.
A 9-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault after police say the child brought a loaded gun to Lauderhill Paul Turner elementary school and pointed it at three of his classmates.
A Miami man told police that he met two women at a club and took them home. Then one of the women forced him to have a drink at gunpoint. When he passed out, police said, the women absconded with more than $200,000 in jewelry.
A Florida Keys backcountry flats fishing guide reported a stranded Atlantic bottlenose dolphin while participating in a tournament over the weekend. National Park Service rangers and volunteers were able to push the dolphin safely out to sea.
Police K-9 Rambo chased down robbery suspect, Andre Baker, in Ocala, Florida in this video posted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on October 1, 2018. Rambo jumped a fence before biting Baker in the arm.
A zoo in Melbourne, Florida released a sea turtle into the ocean for the first time on September 24. Brevard Zoo said goodbye to the 200-pound turtle Guacamole at Cocoa Beach, helping her into her natural habit.
Hundreds of Puerto Ricans led a caravan on Saturday from Broward county to West Palm Beach while stopping at Mar-a-Lago, to protest the current administration's lack of aid after Hurricane Maria plowed through the island last September.
At 6:43 p.m. on Thursday, Miami-Dade Transit bus no. 5197 was pulled out of Omega Fashion, a clothing store located on NW 54th and 2nd Ave, where it had been lodged against one of the building’s damaged support beams. Miami Dade Fire and Rescue.
