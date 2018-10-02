Rambo the dog takes a bite out of robbery suspect

Police K-9 Rambo chased down robbery suspect, Andre Baker, in Ocala, Florida in this video posted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on October 1, 2018. Rambo jumped a fence before biting Baker in the arm.
