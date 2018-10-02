Rambo the dog takes a bite out of robbery suspect

Police K-9 Rambo chased down robbery suspect, Andre Baker, in Ocala, Florida in this video posted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on October 1, 2018. Rambo jumped a fence before biting Baker in the arm.
A zoo in Melbourne, Florida released a sea turtle into the ocean for the first time on September 24. Brevard Zoo said goodbye to the 200-pound turtle Guacamole at Cocoa Beach, helping her into her natural habit.
Hundreds of Puerto Ricans led a caravan on Saturday from Broward county to West Palm Beach while stopping at Mar-a-Lago, to protest the current administration's lack of aid after Hurricane Maria plowed through the island last September.
At 6:43 p.m. on Thursday, Miami-Dade Transit bus no. 5197 was pulled out of Omega Fashion, a clothing store located on NW 54th and 2nd Ave, where it had been lodged against one of the building’s damaged support beams. Miami Dade Fire and Rescue.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a report of a person hanging from a 4-story windowsill at 11440 N. Kendall Dr. The patient was put into the bucket of the platform truck and safely lowered to the ground and transported to an area hospital.
The US Coast Guard rescued a wounded sea turtle two miles off of Plantation Key in Florida on Tuesday, September 18. Personnel with Coast Guard Station Islamorada received a call from the Marathon Turtle Hospital reporting an injured sea turtle.
