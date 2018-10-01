Video from a helicopter shows dramatic rescue after van goes into Florida lake

Collier County sheriff’s deputies searched by air and by ground for a van late Sunday night after calls came in reporting a reckless driver.
Just before midnight, the department’s Aviation Bureau spotted the van on Golden Gate Boulevard near Collier Boulevard. The department said the van jumped the curb and went into a lake.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office released night-vision video from the helicopter that shows the van sinking and deputies jumping in to save the driver.
“Looking for subjects now,” a deputy could be heard saying. “I am not seeing anyone exit the van yet.”
At least five deputies could be seen swimming to the submerged van, pulling the driver out, then getting the driver to shore.
According to the department, deputies broke the rear window of the van to get to the driver, who was unconscious and not breathing.
Deputies could be seen in the video giving CPR. The unidentified driver was taken to a nearby hospital. The driver’s condition was not known Monday night.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
