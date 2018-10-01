Man fatally shot in hospital ER after claiming to have gun, police say

A man who claimed to have a gun in an Orlando emergency room was shot and killed by police Monday morning, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said.
The man, who was about 35, turned out to be unarmed, Mina said. The officers will be put on paid administrative leave while Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting, as is procedure.
The drama began around 6 a.m. in the Orlando Regional Medical Center emergency room, Mina said. A patient who had been brought to the ER for a medical condition told staff “he had a gun and would shoot anyone who came near him,” Mina said.
A standoff followed. Mina said the man talked about being involved in a homicide investigation and said things like “it would end here.”
Around 8 a.m., it did.
“There were patients close by that needed care from the hospital,” Mina said. “So, the decision was made to approach the suspect. He made movements consistent with reaching for a firearm and he was shot and killed by the officers.”
The man’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
