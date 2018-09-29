People help woman struggling in the Ichetucknee River

This is it, Nancy Jo Backman thought as she struggled in the current of the Ichetucknee River. This is how I am going to die.
Exhausted and out of breath, she clung desperately to her rafting tube. She could barely kick her legs. She could give only weak cries for help. Her daughter and goddaughter were long gone, taken up by the current and swept merrily downstream as Backman fought and fought to get out of the weeds, slippery tree roots and mud on the riverbanks.
She finally made it to the middle of the river, but the water there was deep. She couldn't touch ground.
And she thought this, after dozens of people floated past her: There's nobody who cares about me here.
She then floated within sight of two teenage boys from Jacksonville, who had stopped to jump off a tree overhanging the river, again and again.
Alex Hart, a week from his 14th birthday, was on the bank waiting his turn. From there, he saw Backman, clearly struggling in the water, and he knew what they had to do.
"Dive in!" he yelled to AJ Taylor, 15, who was up in the branches. "Dive in!"
Alex and AJ plunged into the Ichetucknee, both heading toward Backman. By now a young man in a kayak had paused to help her toward the shore as well, though he soon left.
The boys though, who had a large raft, remained by her side, asked how she was doing. At first she couldn't talk, could barely breathe. They waited for her to catch her breath, then listened as she told her story.
Backman was struck by their kindness, how willing they were to help a stranger, how they stayed with her as so many others passed her by. Weeks later, she still marveled at it all.
"God provided this raft, and these kids, who have these tender hearts," she said. "It was just, 'Here you go. Let's get you fixed.' "
It happened in early August, the week before school. It was meant to be a 3½-hour float at Ichetucknee Springs, a popular state park near Fort White, south of Lake City. That turned into a much longer ordeal for everyone involved.
It was the boys' first trip to the Ichetucknee, made with Alex's family and their next-door neighbors. Alex is now a freshman at Paxon School for Advanced Studies, while AJ is a sophomore at Samuel Wolfson School for Advanced Studies & Leadership. They're friends, neighbors in a development off Kernan Boulevard.
For Backman, who lives in Braselton, Ga., northeast of Atlanta, it was a return trip, one a long time in the making. In her 20s, she had dated a young man from South Georgia who took her there. She remembered her pristine it was, and wanted to share that with her daughter Bridgette, 19, and goddaughter Jamie King, 22.
But it was not the same: The river was not as beautiful as she remembered, and she, at 59, has struggled with health issues, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. She's gained weight, and has the use of just one vocal chord, which made it difficult to call for help.
She has a latex allergy as well, which she believes might have caused her difficulty in breathing when she got in the inflatable tube (she also developed nasty red marks where the tube touched her skin). Perhaps she was having an anxiety attack too, she said.
Those ailments combined to make for a hellish trip, one that stretched far longer than 3½ hours.
At the start, her daughter and goddaughter had no trouble on the water, and without meaning to leave her behind, floated away. In that current, they could not have made it back to her.
Backman, though, immediately struggled in her tube. "Maybe 'cause I'm lopsided, the arthritis or the pain, but I could not get down the middle of the river," she said. "And they were gone."
She was stuck on the mucky, tangled riverbanks, caught up in weeds and spiderwebs, as people floated by. Her hip was in agony and she couldn't move her right leg or put weight on it. Her efforts went on forever, it seemed, and she was soon exhausted.
"I'd been fighting my way, inch by inch, in all that growth," she said. "You get stuck, and there's no way to navigate through it, trying to fight the flow of the river to get back around the islands."
Not yet halfway down the river, she encountered the boys, who helped — and stayed with her.
At Alex's home, weeks later, they admitted they were initially worried. "That was one of the first thoughts that went through my head," Alex said. "Are we capable?"
Turned out they were more than capable. "It made me feel happy," AJ said, "made me feel good, that we were able to help."
Eventually, they helped get her on their raft, which took a long while. Alex then got on the raft with her, using a paddle to propel them. AJ took her float and came alongside them — stopping once to jump off another tree before catching up.
They still had a long way to go, so along the way, AJ and Alex talked with her: About school, about home, about AJ thinking about joining the military one day. They listened as she told of her family back in Georgia.
And she worried about Alex, fair-skinned Alex, who after so much time in the sun — he hadn't intended to be out this long — was turning a bright pink.
By the time they got to the takeout spot at the end of river run, though, it was pouring rain, mid-summer Florida style. Backman's daughter and goddaughter were distraught, and had long ago alerted park rangers.
Meanwhile, Alex's mother, Carena Winters, was there, waiting, worrying, with her 6-year-old daughter and husband Greg Toldi. With some trepidation, they'd let the boys linger behind to jump off that tree — it was time for them to have some independence, right? — but by now they'd been gone far too long.
Finally, she saw AJ coming up from the river.
"Where's Alex?" she cried.
"Oh," AJ said. "He's with the lady."
Then up came Alex, along with Backman, who, after introductions and a retelling of the misadventure, bought the boys lunch at the restaurant. They weren't expecting that.
No one had cellphones since they didn't want them to get wet in the river, but Backman remembered Alex's mother's name, and her job — an associate professor in exercise physiology at Jacksonville University — and scrawled that down on a piece of paper.
Later, still thinking about what the boys had done, Backman wrote to the Times-Union, telling her story. She wanted to tell about the kindness of the teenagers, how much it meant to her, how despite all the negativity you hear about young people, there is much good.
Over the telephone from Braselton, she gave a long pause, 10 or 15 seconds, trying to explain.
"I don't have words. You hear so many horrible things about how kids are all on their phones and electronically tied, but these were just genuine boys being boys, and their hearts were just to help and give. They were not looking for anything, they were genuinely good kids. It's not what you hear is out there. It meant the world to me. And the news you hear ..."
She paused again, gathering her words.
"This world," she said, "is not as broken as everybody says."
