Florida

Deputy involved in crash while making U-turn

The Associated Press

September 29, 2018 03:05 AM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

Authorities say a Florida deputy sustained minor injuries when a minivan crashed into his patrol car while he was making a U-turn.

A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release says the crash occurred Thursday night in St. Petersburg.

Officials say Deputy Shawn Livernois was trying to turn around to assist with a traffic stop. As he was making the turn at a red arrow without his lights or siren activated, an oncoming minivan slammed into the passenger side of the cruiser.

Another deputy took Livernois to a nearby hospital. The minivan's driver declined treatment.

No citations were immediately reported.

  Comments  