Alyssa Milano shifts focus from Kavanaugh hearings. Where will the actress go next?

Alyssa Milano is becoming quite the political activist.
The actress was present for Thursday’s Senate historic hearing, and she’s also front and center in the #metoo movement.
Milano tweeted a picture from inside the chamber listening to the separate testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh before the Judiciary Committee. She ultimately had her phone confiscated by security.
The “Mistresses” star posted her support of Ford, who’s accused Kavanaugh — Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. Supreme Court nominee— of sexually assaulting her at a high school party in 1982.
Now the former child star, 45, is shifting her focus to gun control: Milano is in South Florida this weekend to host an event to raise awareness and support for gun reform in Parkland, the home of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed by shooter Nikolas Cruz last February.
On Sunday, Milano will cohost the Actions for Change Food and Music Festival in Parkland from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Pine Trails Park. This inaugural event, coordinated by Parkland student survivors and parents, features leading activists and artists coming together for a night of “healing through art.”
The evening, emceed by radio’s Paul Castronovo and TV’s Dave Aizer (an alum Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School alum), will feature light bites, cocktails, a beer garden, as well as a musical performance by Peter Yarrow of Peter Paul and Mary. Tickets from $30 at actionsforchange.com.
