Police: Panhandler called Popeye killed in hit-and-run

Florida police say a panhandler widely known as Popeye has been killed by a hit-and-run driver.
The Sun Sentinel reports police say 64-year-old Ronald Frederick Gray was killed early Wednesday while pushing his wheelchair across a Fort Lauderdale road. His wheelchair flew about 20 feet away and landed at a nearby bus stop. Police say the car continued on and left the scene.
Court records say Gray was born in Miami Beach, and friends say he was independent and playful.
He was cited in 2011 for being a pedestrian who leaves a place of safety. A statute describes the charge as "suddenly leaving a curb, going into the path of a vehicle which is so close that it is impossible for a driver to yield."
Comments