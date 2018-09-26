Uber will pay Florida $8.2 million as part of $148 million data breach settlement

The State of Florida, one of the originators of the complaint against Uber over the ride-sharing company keeping quiet about a 2016 data breach, will get $8.2 million of the $148 million Uber will pay 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office announced the overall settlement and Florida’s piece of it Wednesday afternoon.

Hackers stole personal information from Uber about the company’s drivers, in some cases drivers’ license information. Upon finding out about the data breach in November 2016, Uber found the hackers. But they didn’t tell anybody about the breach until November 2017.

“Our current management team’s decision to disclose the incident was not only the right thing to do, it embodies the principles by which we are running our business today: transparency, integrity, and accountability,” Uber Chief Legal Officer Tony West said in a website statement. “An important component of living up to those principles means taking responsibility for past mistakes, learning from them, and moving forward.

“The commitments we’re making in this agreement are in line with our focus on both physical and digital safety for our customers, as exemplified by our recent announcement of a host of safety and security improvements and our recent hiring of experts like Ruby Zefo as Chief Privacy Officer and Matt Olsen as Chief Trust & Security Officer.”

As far as where the $8.2 million will go, the proposed consent judgment says “The money received by the Attorneys General pursuant to this paragraph may be used for purposes that may include, but are not limited to, attorneys’ fees, and other costs of investigation and litigation, or be placed in, or applied to, any consumer protection enforcement or revolving fund, future consumer protection or privacy enforcement or litigation, consumer education, or for other uses permitted by state law, at the sole discretion of the Attorneys General.”