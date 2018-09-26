Florida zoo releases giant turtle into the wild

A zoo in Melbourne, Florida released a sea turtle into the ocean for the first time on September 24. Brevard Zoo said goodbye to the 200-pound turtle Guacamole at Cocoa Beach, helping her into her natural habit.
