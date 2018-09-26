Florida zoo releases giant turtle into the wild

A zoo in Melbourne, Florida released a sea turtle into the ocean for the first time on September 24. Brevard Zoo said goodbye to the 200-pound turtle Guacamole at Cocoa Beach, helping her into her natural habit.
Hundreds of Puerto Ricans led a caravan on Saturday from Broward county to West Palm Beach while stopping at Mar-a-Lago, to protest the current administration's lack of aid after Hurricane Maria plowed through the island last September.
At 6:43 p.m. on Thursday, Miami-Dade Transit bus no. 5197 was pulled out of Omega Fashion, a clothing store located on NW 54th and 2nd Ave, where it had been lodged against one of the building’s damaged support beams. Miami Dade Fire and Rescue.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a report of a person hanging from a 4-story windowsill at 11440 N. Kendall Dr. The patient was put into the bucket of the platform truck and safely lowered to the ground and transported to an area hospital.
The US Coast Guard rescued a wounded sea turtle two miles off of Plantation Key in Florida on Tuesday, September 18. Personnel with Coast Guard Station Islamorada received a call from the Marathon Turtle Hospital reporting an injured sea turtle.
Police in Tampa, Florida, were offering a reward of $3,000 for help “smoking out” five suspected cigar thieves who were recorded taking nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store in Ybor City on August 31.
A “monster” alligator was seen wandering across a golf course on the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on August 31. Local media reported that the gator had been previously seen in the area and had been nicknamed ‘Elvis’.
A family kayaking on Mosquito Lagoon in Florida got lost Sunday night and was rescued after dark when a medic leaped from a helicopter to help them reach a boat, video posted by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows.
