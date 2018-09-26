Parkland school shooting suspect due back in Florida court

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2018 file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz listens during a status check on his case at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Officials say a number of issues could come up in a status hearing on Cruz’s death penalty case on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, including the release of evidence and witness interviews by prosecutors to Cruz’s defense lawyers. Cruz, 19, is charged with killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool Amy Beth Bennett