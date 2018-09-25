Florida church targeted by vandal responds with love

After a vandal left a homophobic message on a sign outside a Florida church, the church responded by displaying the message "Love Always Wins!" on the message board along with hearts in the color of a rainbow flag.
The St. Petersburg Police Department says it's investigating the vandalism outside the Allendale United Methodist Church that took place late Sunday or early Monday.
The Tampa Bay Times reports the sign had originally had a message supporting state ballot measure that would restore voting rights to felons.
In response, the vandal spray painted "gay pastor" on the sign. In July, someone threw a brick through the message board when it displayed a pro-civil rights quote.
The Rev. Andy Oliver says the church has decided to respond with a message of love.
