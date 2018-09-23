Puerto Rican caravan to commemorate victims of Hurricane Maria

Hundreds of Puerto Ricans led a caravan on Saturday from Broward county to West Palm Beach while stopping at Mar-a-Lago, to protest the current administration's lack of aid after Hurricane Maria plowed through the island last September.
