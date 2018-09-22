Parents face tougher rules to get immigrant children back

In this Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 photo, Adan, a 27-year-old Guatemalan living in south Florida, who did not wish to be further identified, poses for a photo near his home. Immigrant families hoping to reunite with children and teenagers who crossed the border alone are facing an intimidating system that includes submitting fingerprints by all adults in the household where a migrant child will live. Adan followed the process to gain custody of his 17-year-old sister in detention. Now, he wants to leave his apartment. “I feel I need to move to have a sense of security,” said the landscaper about ICE knowing where he lives. Wilfredo Lee AP Photo