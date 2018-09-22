Boy dies a day after choking at Florida daycare

Officials say a toddler died a day after choking on a toy at a Florida daycare.
The Florida Times-Union reports that the Florida Department of Children and Families says the 1-year-old boy died Friday.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the boy had been rushed to Wolfson Children's Hospital Thursday afternoon. Doctors told police he was in critical condition and suffering from major brain damage.
State officials say the choking incident occurred at Tip Top 24 Hour Learning Center.
No criminal charges were immediately filed, but law enforcement was investigating.
