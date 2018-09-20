Miami-Dade Fire Rescue saves man hanging from a 4-story window

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a report of a person hanging from a 4-story windowsill at 11440 N. Kendall Dr. The patient was put into the bucket of the platform truck and safely lowered to the ground and transported to an area hospital.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service