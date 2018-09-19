Miami gets a new public bathroom. Check it out!

The US Coast Guard rescued a wounded sea turtle two miles off of Plantation Key in Florida on Tuesday, September 18. Personnel with Coast Guard Station Islamorada received a call from the Marathon Turtle Hospital reporting an injured sea turtle.
Police in Tampa, Florida, were offering a reward of $3,000 for help “smoking out” five suspected cigar thieves who were recorded taking nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store in Ybor City on August 31.
A “monster” alligator was seen wandering across a golf course on the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on August 31. Local media reported that the gator had been previously seen in the area and had been nicknamed ‘Elvis’.
A family kayaking on Mosquito Lagoon in Florida got lost Sunday night and was rescued after dark when a medic leaped from a helicopter to help them reach a boat, video posted by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows.