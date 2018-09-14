Taco Bell employee refuses to take order because customer doesn’t speak Spanish

Police in Tampa, Florida, were offering a reward of $3,000 for help “smoking out” five suspected cigar thieves who were recorded taking nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store in Ybor City on August 31.
A “monster” alligator was seen wandering across a golf course on the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on August 31. Local media reported that the gator had been previously seen in the area and had been nicknamed ‘Elvis’.
A family kayaking on Mosquito Lagoon in Florida got lost Sunday night and was rescued after dark when a medic leaped from a helicopter to help them reach a boat, video posted by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows.
Two people were killed and nine others injured by gunfire Sunday when a gunman opened fire at a restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida, that was hosting a live video gaming event, according to Sheriff Mike Williams of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Witnesses recounted the deadly shooting on August 26, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida during a "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament held in a gaming bar at the mall. A shooting survivor said the gunman was walking backward as he fired shots.